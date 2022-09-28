Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has shared his thoughts on social media after President William Ruto unveiled his Cabinet line-up on Tuesday afternoon.

The Head of State rewarded his political loyalists, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) with plum Cabinet posts.

Mr. Duale was named as the Defence Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works) and Alice Wahome (Water).

Dr. Ruto also nominated Senator Soipan Tuya as the Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Wildlife.

Former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was named Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary, while former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been nominated to head the Agriculture ministry.

Former Machakos governor Alfred Mutua will head the Foreign and Diaspora ministry, while former Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya will be in charge of the Mining ministry.

Former MP Aisha Jumwa was named the new Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Gender, while former Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu will be in charge of the Education ministry.

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is the nominee for Trade, Investment and Industry, while former Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba will head the Youth and Sports ministry.

Dr. Ruto named Musalia Mudavadi the Prime Cabinet Secretary, a senior position coming only below that of the President and the Deputy President.

Reacting to Ruto’s cabinet, Ahmednasir congratulated the President for rewarding his soldiers and generals who stood with him through thick and thin.

He said a General who rewards his soldiers after winning a battle is a good leader.

“President William Ruto in his cabinet nominations took care of both foot soldiers and Generals of his campaign a team…and remembering/rewarding your team in the trenches and in the fields after victory is a good virtue of a leader…CONGRATULATIONS to all the nominees,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.