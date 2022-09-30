Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi is now a worried man over the sycophancy that the Supreme Court Judges, especially Chief Justice Martha Koome and her Deputy, Philomena Mwilu, are showing toward President William Ruto.

After upholding his victory, where they trashed his rival, Raila Odinga, with unprintable adjectives, Koome and Mwilu were at it again yesterday.

This is after they lined up with politicians to receive Ruto at Parliament buildings.

Koome and Mwilu had lined up like children together with speakers of the Senate and National Assembly to welcome President Ruto at Parliament buildings where he addressed a joint sitting of Parliament.

The move, however, did not go down well with Ahmednasir who blasted them for letting the Judiciary down by their sycophancy.

According to the renowned lawyer, who is also Ruto’s friend, it was demeaning and wrong for the CJ and her Deputy to line up with politicians to receive the President since the two are judicial officers.

“Totally out of order for the CJ and DCJ to line up with politicians and receive the President outside Parliament…CJ and DCJ must realise they are judges of the Supreme Court and are thus judicial officers,” the lawyer tweeted.

He added that Parliament has a special “waiting room” for judges where they can sit and wait for the proceedings to begin.

Judiciary is an independent institution and it is required to be seen as such to avoid criticism that may suggest that they are under the control of the Executive.

