Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, wants President-elect William Ruto to end graft by state and county officials.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Ahmednasir said Ruto should start by having all national and county employees declare their wealth.

“President William Ruto must end the theft of public money by the national government employees and those of the 47 counties,” Ahmednasir stated.

“How can he do this? Start with the 4 CS dollar Billionaires and ask every employee to explain his source of wealth,” Ahmednasir added.

He expressed confidence that the method will see Ruto recover Sh2.4 billion in two years.

His remarks come after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) asked all leaders; newly elected, nominated, appointed, and exiting to declare their wealth.

A statement released on Thursday, gave the leaders 30 days to declare their wealth, adding that it will provide crucial information to law enforcement bodies.

“We require each newly elected, nominated or appointed state officer, or any officer exiting government following the August election to declare their wealth, that of their spouses and children under 18 years,” EACC said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.