Friday, September 30, 2022 – Renowned Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi is getting tired of President William Ruto’s deafening silence over extrajudicial killings in the country.

In a tweet yesterday, Ahmednasir urged Ruto to consider his promise on tackling extrajudicial killings as he pledged during the campaigns.

According to the celebrated lawyer who is also Ruto’s friend, the President has kept all his pre-election promises save for the one on the extrajudicial killing.

He said there is an urgent need for him to deal with the killings, saying hundreds of Kenyans have lost their lives in a plot orchestrated by the State.

“President William Ruto in his first two weeks in office is keeping to ALL his pre-election promises. But he hasn’t said a word about the hundreds of Kenyans that were extrajudicially killed by the police, the army, and the National Intelligence Service (NIS)…we are waiting,” he stated.

Ahmednasir is one of the many vocal Kenyans who took to Twitter to protest the killing of suspects and abduction of those he claimed were being targeted by the State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.