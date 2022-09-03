Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has predicted the outcome of the presidential petition lodged by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga.

Raila moved to the Supreme Court last week to challenge the declaration of William Ruto as president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Supreme Court, under the leadership of Chief Justice, Martha Koome, has been hearing the case since Monday and they will make the decision on Monday, September 5.

Taking to Twitter, Ahmednasir predicted how the verdict.

The lawyer said all petitions would be dismissed by the judges of the Supreme Court in unanimity.

“The law is something we are familiar with! We observed the truth! We have a reason! On 8.9.2022, Kenyans made their decision! The Supreme Court is not a magical institution. The Supreme Court will, in my opinion, DISMISS ALL PETITIONS UNANIMOUSLY 7:0 or, at the very least, 5:2. Let it go!,” Ahmednasir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.