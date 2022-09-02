Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – Konde Music Worldwide President Harmonize and his girlfriend Frida Kajala are in love and not afraid to show it to the world.

They are on holiday at a luxurious lodge in Tanzania where they are having memorable moments together.

Harmonize posted photos of their vacation on his Instagram account and left fans gushing.

Many of those who commented on the photos admired the chemistry between the Bongo singer and his celebrity girlfriend.

Others congratulated him for winning back the woman he loves despite what transpired before they went their separate ways back in 2021.

See photos.

