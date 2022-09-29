Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Popular Kenyan singer, Avril Nyambuara, has left Netizens talking after a Twitter user shared a rare photo of her without make-up.

If you met the former Ogopa Deejays singer on the streets without make-up, it would be very difficult to recognize her.

Although Avril has in the past opened up about her battle with acne that forces her to apply expensive make-up to enhance her beauty, many people felt that she should just be proud of her skin.

Below is a photo of the mellow-voiced singer without make-up and reactions from Netizens.

That’s why a lady with too much makeup is a red flag screaming.. watu wajikubali tu it will be easier

People saying she’s more beautiful without makeup are the worst kind of hypocrites you will ever meet.

Men let’s normalize on dating team natural. Sasa huyu si atapea mtu panic attack

In the morning she would activate someone’s Murife tactics.

Amechokora skin hadi inakaa chapati imepigwa filters

