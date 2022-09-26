Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – One of President William Ruto’s economic advisors has sensationally claimed that late Nobel laureate Prof Wangari was a tribalist.

Wangari Maathai won the Nobel Prize in 2004 for her persistent struggle for democracy, human rights, and environmental conservation.

She died in 2011 after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking on Saturday, Ruto’s economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii, said she interacted with Wangari Maathai when he was a student at Oxford and said she was a tribalist.

“I interacted with Wangari Maathai a lot. Like all human beings, she had her weaknesses and blindspots, including tribalism,” Ndii stated.

The debate on Prof. Wangari Maathai came up after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will reintroduce the Shamba System.

The Shamba system existed during the Nyayo Era, where farmers were allowed to farm in forests.

Prof Wangari Maathai opposed the system, saying it will create human /wildlife conflict and also deforestation.

