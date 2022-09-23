Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Contrary to speculation, former NBA star Lamar Odom is not dating transgender actress/model Daniiellè Alexis.

Rumor of the two dating was ignited by few social media post. Sources close to Lamar told TMZ that the former NBA player is currently single and is not seeing Daniiellè.

They however know each other and are friendly; which is pretty clear from her social media.

Lamar and Daniiellè met back in June when he was in L.A. for the BET Awards. Lamar was shopping when a car pulled up, the aspiring actress hopped out and asked for a photo, and afterward they exchanged numbers.

They kept in touch, and when he recently moved back to L.A. they grabbed lunch together because they were both in town.

Lamar reportedly has no problems with the transgender community, in general, and obviously has no issue with Daniiellè being a transgender woman.