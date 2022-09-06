Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – A woman has called out a married man who tried to make her believe he’s still single despite having his wedding photos online.

The Twitter user revealed that she congratulated the man after his wedding, yet he tried to make her believe he is still single.

When she insisted that she saw his wedding photos, he tried to explain away the photos.

He claimed that he married a Canadian citizen just to aid his travel plans but he’s not really married.

The lady shared her chats with the married man alongside photos of him and his bride on their traditional wedding day.

See below.