Monday, 19 September 2022 – A lady expressed how shocked she was when a Caucasian man she was out on a date with brought out a pen and calculator to calculate her share of the bill.

The TikTok user revealed that their bill after the date was not more than £60, but the man calculated her share of the bill which she paid before leaving.

She went on to disclose that she has not blocked the man yet on social media, but find it all funny and surprising.

Watch the video below