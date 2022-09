Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – A lady has taken to TikTok to share a video of what she saw in a chicken after she had started eating it.

From the video she shared, maggots were seen crawling out of the chicken.

@itsreine captioned the video “when you started eating chicken at the restaurant and you see this”.

Watch the video below