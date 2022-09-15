Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – A lady on Twitter has revealed what the maintenance man she hired did at her home while she was away.

In a video she shared online, the maintenance man could be seen drinking wine from the wine bottle she left in her living room.

The man actually drank directly from the bottle with his mouth.

”I really can’t believe my maintenance really was sitting on my couch drinking my wine out the bottle” she wrote on her Twitter handle

Watch the video she shared below