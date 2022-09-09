Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 September 2022 – There was drama at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after a lady who was rescued from torture in Saudi Arabia turned violent after spotting the rogue agent who sponsored her travel.

The distressed lady was seen in the viral video roughing up the agent while narrating how she suffered in the foreign country before being rescued.

“This is the lady who took us there. She wanted us to die. What is she doing here in the first place?” the lady shouted as she confronted the agent.

She was being held up in a cell where she was drinking sewer water for 5 months.

According to the lady, the agent takes desperate Kenyan job seekers to Saudi Arabia, where they are treated like slaves while others are even tortured to death.

She wants the agency to be closed immediately and action taken against the rogue agent.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.