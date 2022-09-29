Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – A lady has narrated how her mother allegedly covered up the rape and abuses her 32-year-old older brother subjected her to.

The lady who showed off her scars in the video, said while her brother assaulted and raped her, her mother felt he was instilling discipline in her.

@Favourpauls further revealed that when she opened up on the rape, her mother covered it up and did nothing because she felt it would bring shame to the family.

She added that she needs help.

