Saturday, 24 September 2022 – A lady has narrated how a woman got into trouble after a co-passenger’s child she carried died.

@shesamale said the mother of the child begged the co-passenger to carry the child but while alighting from the bus, the child fell and died.

The co-passenger was reportedly beaten afterward as the mother of the child reportedly claimed the lady did something to her child and should be held responsible.

She tweeted;

One time,a woman pleaded with me to help lap one of her kids cos we was to alight at the same b/stop and i refused,she asked another woman and she agreed(even eyeing me sorta)long story short,we all got down from the bus and the child the woman helped with fell and died.

I was so scared,like the kid was literally lying there lifeless and for no reason,omo they held the woman o(the one that helped)and she was beaten so bad,the mother claimed she did something to her child and she was going to hold her responsible

Omo since that day,infact carry five kids i can never help you o,if you like say i’m wicked i agree,cos that woman prolly helped innocently and see what happened..it left a kind of trauma for me cl