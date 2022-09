Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – A TikToker user has shared a video mocking her sister-in-law for not having a son after the sister-in-law gave birth to her fifth female child.

She also recalled that her sister-in-law told her that her place in the family is now firm after she gave birth to a baby boy as her first child.

Watch the video below