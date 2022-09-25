Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 September 2022 – A pretty lady recently got married to a man she met on Twitter.

The beautiful bride, identified as Faith, approached the man by sending him a flirting message.

“Hi, future hubby,” the message read.

He responded to her message two days later and that’s how their love journey started.

She shared a screenshot of their conversation, leaving many people praising her for her boldness.

The lovebirds tied the knot recently in a colourful wedding.

She posted a photo of her wedding on Twitter and captioned it, “Exactly a year ago, I entered his DM. How it started vs how it’s going,”.

