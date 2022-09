Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – A video of a bride gifting her groom a box filled with cash is making the rounds online.

The video was shared on TikTok with the caption

“Gifted my husband a box of cash on our wedding”.

The video also captured the groom’s excitement after he opened the box and saw it was filled with cash.

Watch the video below