Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya co-principal, Martha Karua, has blocked a lady who contributed money to support her during campaigns.

The disgruntled lady, identified as Damaris Mabeya, took to Twitter on Saturday and wondered why Karua had blocked her on Twitter, despite using her own resources to support her political bid.

Damaris attended a dinner with Martha Karua in May where she paid Ksh 50,000.

She posted a photo to prove that she attended the function.

“How it started when I went for the Martha Karua dinner and how it’s going now,” she wrote, also posting another image showing she was blocked.

Karua has been on a blocking spree on Twitter, leaving her followers wondering what has prompted her to block people.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is among those who have been blocked by Karua.

Murkomen, a staunch supporter of William Ruto, said he could not establish why Karua opted for the move. “I just realised Mama Martha Karua blocked me on Twitter? Why would she block the most followed politician after the President and the Leader of the Opposition? What did I do?” he wondered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.