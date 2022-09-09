Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – A video of a lady telling guests who turned up for her baby shower without gifts to leave is making rounds online.

The lady who stood beside her husband and a family member to make the announcement, said she had guests over during her wedding and some came without gifts so she doesn’t want the same thing to play out.

As the family member took the microphone to claim that pregnancy hormones were taking a toll on the woman, the pregnant lady took back the microphone and stated that she meant what she said.

Watch the video below