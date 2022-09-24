Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – As cracks within ODM over the Parliamentary leadership widens, Makarada MP George Aladwa has also hinted at dumping the Raila Odinga-led party.

This is even as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his Narok Senate counterpart, Ledama Ole Kina, have threatened to leave ODM if they will not be rewarded with lucrative Parliamentary leadership slots in the National Assembly and the Senate for their loyalty.

According to sources, Aladwa, who is a close friend of Raila, is warming up to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

He is said to be planning to ditch Raila’s ODM to Kenya Kwanza, especially to Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, in readiness for 2027 where he will be eying to succeed Vihiga Governor Wilbur Otichillo as governor in 2027.

The sources intimated that Aladwa may shift very soon as well as his political base from Nairobi to Vihiga, the home county of Mudavadi.

Already, Aladwa has started making inroads to Kenya Kwanza after it emerged that the future of ODM is bleak, going by the happenings in the party.

While campaigning for re-election in the last general election, the Makadara MP held meetings with Luhyas in the constituency where he promised to give Banyore and Maragoli sub-tribe priority as he prepares to run for Vihiga gubernatorial seat in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.