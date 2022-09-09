Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Kris Jenner put herself in the hot seat on Thursday night during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner.

The 66-year-old momager agreed to partake in a lie detector test, answering some questions that have followed her throughout her time in the spotlight.

The juiciest question was whether she helped her daughter, Kim Kardashian, to release her sex tape with her ex, Ray J. It has long been rumored that the release of the 2007 tape was actually orchestrated by Kris to help make her daughter famous.

When the question was posed, the crowd of The Late Late Show gasped, but Kris calmly replied, “It’s OK, no, no,” she answered, with the man running the test confirming her answer. “We cleared that up,” she added.

During her lie detector test, Kris answered most of her questions truthfully, including naming Kylie as her “favorite child,” saying her family had no overseas tax shelters, and noting that Kim did not rip Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Ball.

She also confirmed that she loved Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress and called her own boyfriend, Corey Gamble, “husband material.”

The only lie detected came when asked if she thought Kourtney and Travis Barker’s PDA was too much. Kris answered that “once in a while,” she felt it was too much, but the detector marked that response as a lie.

Back in May, Ray J, 41, alleged his sex tape leak was a “deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me.”

The trio had allegedly wanted to mimic the same level of success and fame as their close family friend, Paris Hilton, who had also had a sex tape leaked.

“Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there,” he alleged to the Daily Mail.

Ray J whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., claimed the Skims founder gave her mum the tape and Jenner then shared it with Vivid Entertainment. He further alleged they signed a contract for three tapes, but only one tape from a trip to Cabo was made public.

The “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” alum, who dated the reality star from 2003 to 2006, also claimed he never possessed a tape and even dubbed the rumors that he leaked it “the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

“For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim,” he said at the time. “I will not let them do this to me anymore.”