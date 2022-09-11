Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Singer, Ray J went on a social media rampage against Kris Jenner and her reality tv star daughter Kim Kardashian with claims that Kris made the two reshoot their sex tape while also showing the receipts of contracts and DMs shared between him and Kim.

Ray J’s social media revelation comes after Kris, 66, took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night (September 8).

During the interview, Kris denied helping to release Kim and Ray J’s infamous 2007 sex tape.

Angered by Kris’ revelation, Ray took to Instagram early Sunday morning, September 11, to alert his fans that he would be providing receipts to prove that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were the masterminds behind their sex tape.

In a wide-ranging revelation made on IG live and also posted on his Instagram page, Ray J revealed that Kris Jenner allegedly made him and Kim Kardashian reshoot their sex tape “to give her daughter a better look.”

The 41-year-old accused Jenner and Kardashian of trying to “bury” him and make him “look like a liar.”

“I don’t know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person. Period … You done fucked with the wrong Black man,” he said in Saturday’s video. “I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up.”

In the hours-long tea spilling session, Ray showed past text messages between himself and Kanye West, showing that Kanye was trying to meet up with him in an effort to secure the release of a second sex tape between Ray J and Kim.During the live video, Kanye West, Kim’s last husband also joined in, Kanye follows Ray J on Instagram.

He also claimed that when Kanye posts text messages on social media he receives tons of support, but Ray J doesn’t get the same love when he does same.

He then tried to share his Instagram DMs with Kim, but couldn’t click on her profile as she blocked him.

After some minutes, Ray J revealed the original contract he and Kim signed for the release of their sex tape and compared handwriting samples from Kim to prove that not only did she sign the contract, but she also signed for him so that the video could be released faster.

He then revealed chats he had with Kim in the past where she said news about a second sex tape release from his former manager was upsetting for her 5 year old son.

See videos below.

Kim saw those DMs getting exposed and called in some next level blocking. Ray J tapped her name but it wouldn’t open. I think IG might’ve blocked him from going live after this happened. pic.twitter.com/zUdfheCn4j — Carl Thomas’ Turtleneck (@therealkj4) September 11, 2022

Whew! Ray J kept his promise and hopped on IG live claiming Kris Jenner made him and Kim K reshoot their sex tape. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/fvmrRjMgWR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 11, 2022

Ray J shares his DMs with Kim K after the laptop exchange story came out on their Hulu show pic.twitter.com/IFBeSNlOFz — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 11, 2022

Ray J explains his drama with Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3OKQx5q0zR — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 11, 2022

Ray J talks about the drama with Kim K & Kris, and shows messages with Kanye. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/AfUVrWKIlf — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 11, 2022

