Monday, 19 September 2022 – A local pastor has sparked reactions on social media after he arrived in the church in style for the Sunday Service.

Apostle Backson Saning’o, the founder of Christ Pinnacle Embassy Ministries Church in Kitengela, was accompanied by bodyguards dressed in black suits as he made a grand entry into the church.

The heavily built bodyguards opened the door for him before his congregation received him at the church’s entry.

His photos have since gone viral and elicited a lot of reactions among Netizens.

“When we thought we have seen it all. Servants of God should serve with humility,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Pastors with bodyguards, how can you preach about a heaven you are afraid to go to?,” another Facebook user posed.

See the photos.

