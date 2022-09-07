Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati, has advised Kenyan men to stop chasing slay queens since they can ruin their marriages and careers.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Arati, who was elected Kisii County Governor during the August 9th election on the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party ticket, said he has been lately approached by slay queens but turned down their advances.

The no-nonsense governor said he has one wife and has never cheated on her.

“She helps me. I have never cheated on her. Handling one woman is difficult enough, why should I get more,” Arati said.

“I don’t entertain slay queens or funny women, my brother. Sometimes they throw themselves at me, but I politely decline their advances because, for someone who holds public office, they can be easily used to bring you down,” Arati added.

Arati, who is married to a Chinese lady, is among newly elected governors who have promised to change the old order where governors and county officials have been looting money like there is no tomorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.