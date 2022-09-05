Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has explained why he ditched Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja for President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza ahead of the Supreme Court ruling tomorrow.

In a statement, Kiraitu claimed that a coordinated campaign of sabotage by key members of the Raila Odinga-led faction led to his loss in the gubernatorial race.

According to him, his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) was frustrated in Azimio and could no longer stay in the coalition.

“The bus ride in Azimio was bumpy and slippery. We are aware that no political journey is smooth. Political journeys are full of zig zags, potholes and unknown.”

‘We will work hard to realize the dream of a free and inclusive Kenya through the Kenya Kwanza alliance,” he explained.

Additionally, the former governor maintained that he would stick with President-elect William Ruto even if the Supreme Court overturned his victory.

He expressed that Ruto would carry the day if elections were held again.

“DEP will stand with you (Ruto) regardless of the outcome of that case because ultimately what is important for us in our party is that you have an effective grassroots campaign that captured the aspirations of many Kenyans, especially Mt Kenya.”

“We have listened to our people and it is their wish that we partner with you as our president,” he stated.

Kiraitu lost the Meru governorship to Kawira Mwangaza – an independent candidate.

