Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Former Cherangany Member of Parliament, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has predicted that President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Rachagua, will be ousted from power due to the high cost of living.

In an interview with K24 TV on Wednesday, Kirwa, who is a former Agriculture Minister, warned Kenyans not to mistake William Ruto’s presidency for a period of glory, saying that the country is facing difficult times ahead.

The former lawmaker said the first arm of the government that will be uncomfortable with Ruto’s government is the Judiciary due to many actions the government will do which are against the law.

“Wait for the next two years, there will be so many subtle actions that even the Judiciary itself will feel very uncomfortable with this government,” Kirwa said.

Kirwa further said by the year 2025, the debt burden will almost be more than the revenue the country collects and this is what will cause civil unrest in the country or a people’s driven revolution.

“That is when a lot of uprising will be caused,” Kirwa who was supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.