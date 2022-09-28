Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – King Charles’ entire press office at Clarence House have reportedly been told their jobs are at risk as a result of his move to Buckingham Palace.

According to Mail Online, they are among up to 100 distraught staff including those in research and finance sent letters in the past few days warning them of redundancy as a result of the former Prince of Wales’s accession to the throne.

The report said that they have previously been told that only a process of consultation would legally have to begin as a result of the Queen’s death.

Now dozens have been specifically told their jobs are under threat as the process of merging the King’s former household at Clarence House with the existing team at Buckingham Palace begins.

The move has left many employees, some of whom have worked for the royals for several decades, upset and concerned.

Palace sources said the potential redundancies were ‘sadly inevitable’ as a result of the change in reign.

Buckingham Palace, which employs more than 1,000 staff, is not affected as employees work for the sovereign.

The new Prince of Wales – Prince William – already has his own team in place at Kensington Palace, leaving the loyal Clarence House team caught between ‘a rock and a hard place’.

‘Unfortunately, the process of integration means that the roles at Clarence House, the household of the former Prince of Wales, are no longer required,’ a royal aide explained.

Senior officials say they are trying to find as many employees as they can new roles at Buckingham Palace, although they say they are ‘mindful of the head count’ at the tax payer-funded institution, and clearly not everyone can be accommodated.