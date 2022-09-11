Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – King Charles III has officially been proclaimed as the United Kingdom’s new monarch, two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles, 73, was formally named king during a ceremony at St. James Palace. He automatically became king last Thursday upon the death of his 96-year-old mother, who sat on the throne for 70 years. Elizabeth II died Thursday September 9, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A second proclamation declaring King Charles III as monarch of the United Kingdom was read at the Royal Exchange in London. The proclamation was read by Tim Duke, an officer of arms.

The wording of the proclamation was the same that was read an hour earlier by David Vines White from the balcony of St. James Castle.

The reading was followed by a shout of “God Save the King,” and the first verse of the British national anthem.

King Charles III was publicly announced as the United Kingdom’s new monarch by the Garter King of Arms, David Vines White.

After trumpets blared, White read the proclamation from the balcony of St. James Castle in London, which overlooks Friary Court, shortly after 11 a.m. local time.

“Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George,” White said. “We therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons together with other members of her late majesty’s privy council and representatives of the realms and territories, alderman, citizens of London and others, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now by our the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and happy liege lord, Charles III.

“By the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us.”

“God Save the King,” White declared as he finished the formal proclamation, and state trumpeters sounded the Royal Salute, followed by the British national anthem.

King Charles III approved an order that the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be a bank holiday.

The date has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely to be Sept. 19, the news organization reported.

King Charles III was asked by Penny Mordaunt whether the declaration that has just been signed can be made public.

“Approved,” Charles III said.

Charles III took the oath to become the United Kingdom’s new monarch. The new king signed the proclamation, along with his son, Prince William, and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

“The whole world sympathizes with me in the irreparable loss we’ve all suffered,” Charles III said before taking his oath. “My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service. My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, dedication and devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this deep inheritance and of the grave duties and responsibilities which are now passed to me.”