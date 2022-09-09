Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Kim Kardashian said that her children were part of the reasons she decided to pursue a career in law because they don’t stand “as good of a chance” as white children if they were ever arrested.

Speaking to Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on their Apple TV+ series “Gutsy,” Kardashian explained why she decided to pursue her law studies. She said her four children whom she shares with Kanye West, were part of that decision.

“My kids were there every time I opened my results,” Kardashian said, referencing the “baby bar” law exam that she failed three times before passing in December 2021.

“They saw me cry the best tears of happiness that like, I did it. I mean, that is one of the reasons that I just fight so hard. Because my kids, if they were to get arrested, just don’t have as good of a chance, if I were to get arrested, if you were to get arrested.”

“Or my kids,” Chelsea replied. “My white kids.”

Kardashian told Janet Mock for Interview Magazine that she was “very conscious” of the fact that she was raising a biracial Black daughter, and speaks with her children and her family’s children about race.

Kardashian has also previously spoken about her children motivating her legal career.

She said in the March 2020 issue of CR Fashion Book that “raising four Black kids in this society” was part of the reason that she was pursuing law.

“Our system is so discriminatory against Black and brown people,” Kardashian said. “I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier.”