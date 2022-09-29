Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – A man has requested the public to help him identify two middle-aged ladies who ransacked his apartment in Kilimani after drugging him and making away with valuable items.

He met the said ladies at the popular Brew Bistro Lounge along Ngong Road and bought them drinks.

They then proceeded to his apartment in Kilimani where they drugged him and stole his items among them phones, a laptop, and car keys.

The suspects were captured on CCTV leaving the apartment with the stolen items.

The victim’s friend wrote: These women mcheled a friend, they met at Brew Bistro. He bought them a drink and somehow they ended up in his apartment in Kilimani. They stole his phones and laptop. Worse of all, his car keys. You will see one of the ladies showing her colleague the keys kwa lift.

See the attached photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.