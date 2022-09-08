Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Kilifi North Member of Parliament Owen Baya caused a stir after he arrived at Parliament buildings being driven in a cheap car.
While his colleagues were chauffeured in SUVs, Baya arrived in a Toyota Vitz.
Asked why decided not to be driven in guzzlers like other legislators, he claimed that he is just a simple man who doesn’t like a fancy lifestyle.
“I am just a hustler,” he said while smiling.
The video sparked reactions from Netizens, with some saying that it is just a matter of time before he buys a high-end vehicle like other MPs.
“It’s just a matter of time, the guy will be in his SUV, ngoja apate allowances,” a social media user wrote.
“Give him a couple of months, he will join the guzzlers’ team” another social media user added.
“Forcing humility, relax, Campaigns are over,” another comment reads.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
