Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, is currently on holiday in Mombasa using Nairobi county taxpayer’s money.

According to Kileleshwa MCA-elect, Robert Alai, Sakaja had invited all elected MCAs in Nairobi to accompany him to Mombasa for benchmarking and relaxing after winning the August 9th election.

However, Alai refused to accompany Sakaja, saying he cannot be part of the embezzlement of public funds of the people of Nairobi County.

“Thank you Robert Alai and Nairobi Azimio MCAs for rejecting to be part of embezzlement of public funds by Johnson Sakaja”, Robert Alai retweeted.

Most governors, especially newly elected governors, are planning vacations across the world using taxpayers’ money.

Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza is already on the spot after she paid her husband Sh 2 million to perform a piece of music during her swearing-in last week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.