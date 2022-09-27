Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Mugithi singer, Joyce Wa Mama, has exposed a lady who reportedly attacked her with a substance suspected to be acid during her birthday party at a popular entertainment joint along Kangundo Road.

The suspect, identified as Katerina Murigi, is a renowned cateress and the CEO of Leo Delicacies.

She is well-known to Joyce Wa Mama and attended her birthday party as a friend.

There were claims that love beef, business emotions, and jealousy might have played a role in the attack.

The top-rated singer shared photos of the lady on her Facebook page and thanked God for saving her life.

Joyce is recuperating at home after doctors said she was out of danger.

Below are photos of the evil lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.