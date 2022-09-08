Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – Renowned media personality Carol Radul, took to her Twitter account to highlight the plight of an ailing lady identified as Grace Wangui Mwangi, who needs blood donation urgently.

Radull’s followers, who are affiliated with the Azimio coalition, trolled the ailing lady and told her to go and ask for help from William Ruto.

The shocking comments on Radull’s timeline have raised eyebrows on social media.

It seems the country is deeply divided.

Just read the comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.