Friday, September 30, 2022 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has finally broken his silence after he missed out in President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up.

Ruto named his cabinet on Tuesday but Nyoro’s name was missing, which left Kenyans talking, considering how the youthful Mt Kenya MP has been loyal to the President.

More questions were raised when Nyoro, unlike other Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who took to social media to congratulate nominated Cabinet Secretaries as well as laud the President for what they said the Cabinet was the ‘face of Kenya’, Nyoro did not post anything.

The second-term lawmaker remained mute on social media even though he is always a social media man with his famous ending phrase, “We are African and Africa is our Business”

After two days of silence, Nyoro has penned a message on social media but never talked about Ruto’s Cabinet, instead, he praised President Ruto’s speech in Parliament on Thursday.

“Yesterday’s official opening of the 13th Parliament set a new bar. The speech by H.E the President was precise yet meticulous with practical and pragmatic solutions to the problems our Country faces,” Nyoro wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

