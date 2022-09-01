Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022– The kidnappers of Bangladeshi businessman, Akter Prodhan, who was abducted last week in broad daylight, have demanded R20 million (about Ksh 140 million) for ransom.

In a shocking turn of events, the kidnappers uploaded several videos to his Facebook story on Wednesday, showing him bloodied and wearing torn clothing and being hit with a hammer.

In one of the videos uploaded to his Facebook story, Prodhan, sitting on the carpeted floor, asks to be given a chance to speak on the phone to a Mr. “Masoom” and gets hit on the chest with a hammer, but the kidnappers then proceed to hand him the phone, telling him to “talk to the boss”.

“Give money, don’t talk sh!t give money only this. I am dead already, already I am dead, give money, you’ve got money, you can give money,” he says.

“If you want to save me, you can save me with the money, money can’t buy my life, you can give money. Don’t talk anything and don’t talk to the police or whatever, just talk to the boss. Talk about money, nothing else,” the distressed businessman adds.

A video clip recorded by bystanders showed the 37-year-old businessman being forced into the backseat of a silver grey Toyota by the kidnappers.

