Sunday, September 25, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has asked exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, to team up with him and rescue members of the Luo community from being slaves of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his family.

Miguna, who went to exile in Canada in 2018, is expected to land in the country in October after being away for almost five years.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kidero urged Miguna, who is a fierce critic of Raila Odinga, to join him and start a revolution to rescue Luos from Jakom’s bondage.

“Welcome back home my brother Dr. Miguna Miguna. I am ready, the Luo nation is ready and Kenya is ready for the renewed lifelong journey and effort of taking our people to what has remained to be an elusive Canaan,” Kidero wrote on his Facebook page.

Miguna is expected to land in the country on the eve of Mashujaa Day.

After he was sworn in as President two weeks ago, President Ruto ordered all red alerts to be removed and allowed Miguna to return in the country.

Miguna was deported by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government after he was involved in the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga as People’s president in 2018.

