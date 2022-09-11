Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 11, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has moved to prove that he is still powerful.

This is after he issued a few directives and guidelines regarding President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in scheduled for Tuesday next week.

Speaking yesterday, Kibicho, who is a member of the Assumption of the Office of President committee, directed members of the public to be settled in Kasarani by 7.00 AM and over 2,500 VIPs to be at the venue latest by 9.00 AM for the swearing-in ceremony which will kick off at 10.30 AM on the dot.

He stated that 20 heads of state are expected to grace the event at the Kasarani International Stadium.

“We will have limited invitations of 2,500 VIPs on the dais. We have confirmations from presidents and heads of states across Africa totaling 20 in number.”

“We will have all the protocols associated with visiting heads of state ready by foreign affairs and KDF and all those people who are concerned with the arrival of dignitaries,” Kibicho stated.

Kibicho further noted that he has collaborated with traffic officials in preparing an operational order to avert traffic gridlocks on Tuesday to ensure the event is a success.

Kibicho is one of the officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration who disliked Ruto and employed all manner of schemes to ensure he never made it to State House, but fate decided otherwise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.