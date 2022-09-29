Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – NBA star, Tristan Thompson secretly proposed to reality show star Khloé Kardashian in December 2020.

The revelation was made on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians”. Kim Kardashian revealed that the Good American co-founder who turned down the proposal didn’t even tell her family.

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later,” Kim said to Khloé in a conversation.

The Skims founder then recalled Tristan saying, “‘Oh, I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”

It was further revealed that the NBA free agent, 31, popped the question in December 2020, but Khloé turned him down because she didn’t feel “proud” of his offer.

“I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,” Khloé said in a confessional, “and that’s why I said I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.”

She added that “as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope.”

While Khloé, 38, was strong enough to turn down her on-again, off-again beau, Kim joked she’d “have to say yes” to a proposal because she’d “just feel so bad.”

Throughout the episode, the family tried to figure out how to help Khloé, who is still reeling from finding out that Thompson not only cheated on her again but also impregnated Maralee Nichols while pushing Khloé to have a baby via surrogate.

“I don’t know if I’m strong,” Khloé said. “I’m literally just numb to all this s–t, like how much can people take?”