Friday, September 23, 2022 – Khloe Kardashain has shown her son for the first time as she gave fans a look inside the child’s birth.

Khloe’s son was born months after her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal first surfaced.

Her sister Kim Kardashian was with her at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the surrogate’s delivery on July 28.

Khloé, 38, appeared nervous from the moment Kim, 41, picked her up, noting that she was “not ready” to welcome another child.

Once inside the hospital, Kim documented the surrogate giving birth to the child.

“He looks just like True!” Kim said in the video, referencing Khloé and Tristan’s 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

In a confessional, Khloé said of the happy moment: “I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have.”

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” she continued as a video montage of her and Kim holding the baby flashed across the screen.

“Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out,” she added. “This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”