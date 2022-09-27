Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Kenyans on social media have asked Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, to update them on the mysterious death of International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect, Lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru died at his Karen home on Monday evening after what police suspect is a case of food poisoning since he had foam in his mouth.

Gicheru, a lawyer based in Eldoret and Nairobi, was indicted by the ICC in 2018 for interfering with witnesses in the crimes against humanity case facing President William Ruto.

Following his untimely death, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are wondering why Dennis Itumbi is not giving updates on the death of Paul Gicheru.

Here are some comments from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).

“Hey Denno please update us on lawyer Paul Gicheru’s death,” Martin Kieno wrote on his Facebook page

“Was HNIB disbanded after the August 9th election? We need an update on Gicheru’s death,” Mary Pretty wrote.

“Boss we need HNIB to tell us who killed Paul Gicheru.HNIB must inform hustlers,” Patrick Ogueno wrote.

