Saturday, 24 September 2022 – A Kenyan woman has exposed her close friend for trying to wreck her marriage.

The aggrieved woman’s friend called Mercy has been secretly dating her husband and meeting him for sex.

She snooped through her husband’s phone and stumbled upon a nude photo that her friend had sent to him.

Mercy was exposed in a popular Telegram group by the woman and her married friends warned to be careful or else, she will snatch their husbands.

Here is the expose>>>>

See the photo that she found in her husband’s phone.

