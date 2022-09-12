Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 September 2022 – A middle-aged Kenyan lady called Lillian has been exposed for cheating on her husband.

A man alleging to be her mpango wa kando claimed that he even chews her in her matrimonial bed when her husband is not around.

He went ahead and leaked a video of her in bed looking exhausted after marathon sex.

Ladies, please be faithful to your husbands and respect your marriages.

Here is the expose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.