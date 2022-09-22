Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 September 2022 – A middle-aged Kenyan man has taken to social media to highlight his plight after he was reportedly assaulted by his wife.

He shared a video on Tik-Tok displaying the injuries that his wife inflicted on his face after attacking him with a pan and wondered why no action has been taken against her.

He said if he is the one who assaulted his wife, he could be languishing in a cell.

The victim noted that many men are suffering in silence, adding that gender-based violence should not be taken lightly.

His followers wished him a quick recovery and called for the arrest of his wife.

“No, this is wrong. Hope you get justice,” one of his followers wrote.

“I hope you are leaving this marriage. Take legal action. Anyone who raises a hand on another deserves to be imprisoned,” another follower added.

Watch the video.

