Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 September 2022 – A lady has sparked reactions after sharing a video showing how she looks without filters.

She has been editing the photos that she posts on her social media pages to fool men.

If you were to ask her out for a date, you will be shocked after meeting her face to face.

See photos and videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.