Sunday, September 4, 2022 – A young Kenyan lady identified as Vanessa, aka Vanny, is married to an aging mzungu, who is old enough to be her grandfather.

She has been married to the old man for close to two years and she is never afraid to flaunt him on social media despite their huge age difference.

She regularly shares romantic photos and videos enjoying her marriage with the white grandpa identified as Van.

Vanessa lives with her mzungu husband in a posh estate in Mombasa where he bought a house.

They had their first baby last year but sadly, she suffered a miscarriage.

Below are photos of the couple.

