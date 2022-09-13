Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – A young Kenyan lady has reportedly been killed by her Nigerian boyfriend in the Transami area, Embakasi, Nairobi County.

According to a Tik-Toker who witnessed the incident, the deceased lady identified as Sharon was staying with the Nigerian man.

They would walk around the estate holding hands, leaving the residents green with envy.

The couple was reportedly well known in the estate.

Sharon’s boyfriend is alleged to have murdered her before fleeing.

Neighbours became suspicious when a foul smell started emanating from her house.

The caretaker alerted Sharon’s sisters and when they broke into her house, they found her body decomposing in the toilet.

The Nigerian man is said to have killed her and locked the house before fleeing.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

Below is a video of a TikToker narrating the horrific incident.

