Thursday, September 29, 2022 – A lady who fell victim to an online fraudster who poses as a KDF soldier has taken to social media to expose him.
She met the man on tagged – a popular dating site.
He approached the lady on the dating site claiming that he was looking for love.
They planned for a date, only for him to steal her phone on the first meet-up.
He has posted photos on tagged posing in fake KDF uniform to confuse ladies.
He claims to be a single dad.
This is how he was exposed on social media by the victim.
The Kenyan DALY POST.
