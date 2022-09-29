Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – A lady who fell victim to an online fraudster who poses as a KDF soldier has taken to social media to expose him.

She met the man on tagged – a popular dating site.

He approached the lady on the dating site claiming that he was looking for love.

They planned for a date, only for him to steal her phone on the first meet-up.

He has posted photos on tagged posing in fake KDF uniform to confuse ladies.

He claims to be a single dad.

This is how he was exposed on social media by the victim.

